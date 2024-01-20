Hindu Sena activists affix poster of 'Ayodhya Marg' on Babar Road in New Delhi

Headlines

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

'Avoid tarnishing...': Sunil Gavaskar strongly reacts to ongoing Ishan Kishan controversy

Sania Mirza's father breaks silence on Shoaib Malik marrying Pakistani actress Sana Javed, says 'it was...'

Meet man, once treated Mother Teresa, net worth of Rs 16600 crore, one of India’s richest…

Main accused in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case arrested: Delhi Police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

'Avoid tarnishing...': Sunil Gavaskar strongly reacts to ongoing Ishan Kishan controversy

Meet man, once treated Mother Teresa, net worth of Rs 16600 crore, one of India’s richest…

9 expensive spices in the world

7 Vitamin D rich dry fruits to eat in winter

8 benefits of coconut water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

World's most expensive film ever, budget was more than Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Adipurush, Salaar, Pushpa, RRR combined

HomeIndia

India

Hindu Sena activists affix poster of 'Ayodhya Marg' on Babar Road in New Delhi

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

article-main

ANI

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 02:11 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hindu Sena activists on Saturday put a sticker of 'Ayodhya Marg' on the Babar Road sign board in New Delhi. Vishnu Gupta, Hindu Sena National President, told ANI that the organisation has been demanding for a long time that the name of Babar Road should be changed.

"Hindu Sena had been demanding for a long time that the name of Babar Road should be changed after one of our great men. We have written letters to the Home Ministry and NDMC several times but no action has been taken yet. When Babar's Mosque is no more in Ayodhya after the order of the Supreme Court, then what is the function of Babar Road in Delhi?" he said.

"When we see this road, it seems that even today we are living in the days of Babar. That is why we changed it to Ayodhya Marg," he added. 

However, the sticker was later removed by the Delhi Police. Meanwhile, ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple and Republic Day, security has been heightened at Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad Railway Station.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held on January 22; while the country observes Republic Day on January 26. The state police, along with the dog squad, were seen carrying security checks at the Railway Station.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.' The idol is carved by Arun Yogiraj - a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha', a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Koffee With Karan 8 finale: Orry leaves Karan Johar shocked, says he is planning his 'demise'

Bhakshak teaser: Bhumi Pednekar's investigative journalist fights for young girls' rights in crime thriller

Amazon employee fired from job after 7years over TikTok video

NZ vs PAK: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips star as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7 wickets, take 4-0 lead

Who are BLA, BLF, Baloch separatist groups attacked by Pakistan in Iran?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE