41% jump in Covid numbers within 24 hours, 5233 new cases and 7 deaths registered

(Image Source: Reuters)

Covid-19 cases are fast growing in the country. During the last 24 hours, more than 5,000 new infections have been reported, taking the total tally to 4,31,90,282. This is a 41% increase from previous day. The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that seven people have died due to the virus. Meanwhile, 3,345 people have been discharged from the hospitals.

A total of 5,233 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 5,24,715 with seven fresh fatalities, the data updated at 9 am stated. The active cases rose to 28,857, Health Ministry data revealed. The seven new fatalities include five from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about statewise increase in cases, Maharashtra is witnessing a sudden surge. Within the last 24 hours, Covid-19 patients in Mumbai have increased by more than 80%. On Tuesday, 1242 new cases of Covid were reported in Maharashtra, out of which 90% cases were from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas.

On Monday, 676 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Maharashtra. However, the state did not report any deaths. The number of infected in Maharashtra now stands at 10,71,776. At the same time, 19,569 infected have died so far from the virus. In Maharashtra, Covid testing has gone upto 1,72,07,993.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, more than 2,271 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday with two new deaths. Covid-19 cases are also on the rise in the national capital Delhi. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 450 new cases of Covid-19 with one death reported in the last 24 hours. According to the data released by the Health Department of Delhi Government, the infection rate in the capital stood at 1.92%.