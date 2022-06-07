Bengaluru mandates mask after Covid surge in the city, 5 key developments

(Image Source: IANS)

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places. Bengaluru's civic body said marshals have been directed to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour such as mask-wearing and social distancing. The Karnataka capital is reporting nearly 220 new Covid-19 cases on an average.

Karnataka had earlier lifted the Covid-19 curbs in the state following the dip in the infections. According to the existing Covid guidelines, wearing a face mask is mandatory in all public places but there are no fines. With the city seeing a steady rise in Covid cases, authorities plan to rigorously enforce the mask mandate.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday also hinted that the government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain Covid control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases. However, he reiterated that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures.

Increasing overall Covid tests is another priority for the the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). It will increase the number of daily tests to 20,000, up from the existing 16,000. Karnataka reported 230 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with Bengaluru accounting for 222.

Here are some of the key developments

1. Principal Secretary-Health will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the Covid management measures being taken and will submit a report, CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

2. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to increase the number of daily Covid tests to 20,000, up from the existing 16,000 per day.

3. Chief Commissioner in Bengaluru has directed all the Marshals to educate people on wearing of masks. Currently, 40 marshals are carrying out mask awareness campaigns in KR Market, Kalasipalya, Madivala, Yeshwantpur and Russel Market.

4. Earlier, the Centre had written to the Karnataka government advising them to follow a five-fold strategy - test, track, treat, vaccination and also follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases and adequate testing as per the guidelines.

5. Karnataka's state health department has alerted that the number of Covid cases in the city has doubled in a fortnight therefore painting a rather grim picture of the future.