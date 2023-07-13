Hathni Kund Barrage: Why was it created on river Yamuna? Know here

Hathni Kund Barrage: Purpose and significance on the Yamuna river.

The Hathni Kund Barrage, located on the Yamuna River in the Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana, India, is not only known for its bird watching facilities but is primarily recognized as a crucial barrage for the river. Visitors to this place are treated to breathtaking views and a serene atmosphere that instills a sense of calmness and tranquillity. It offers a unique opportunity for individuals to connect with nature, making it a popular destination.

Constructed between October 1996 and June 1999, the Hathni Kund Barrage serves the purpose of irrigation. It replaced the Tajewala Barrage, which is now out of service and located 3 kilometers downstream. The Hathni Kund Barrage shares its border with the state of Uttar Pradesh and provides a direct route to Yamunanagar through Ladwa in Kurukshetra via NH 1. It is situated around 40 kilometers from the center of Yamunanagar and is well-connected to Paonta Sahib and Dehradun. Sikh pilgrims often frequent this place on their way to Paonta Sahib.

Legend has it that Hathni Kund derived its name from an incident where an elephant belonging to the Mughal Emperor Shahjahan drowned here. According to folklore, the emperor had the elephant thrown into the Kund in anticipation of receiving a golden elephant in return. The belief is rooted in a story that a priest had submerged a Paras Stone into the river bed.

The Hathni Kund Barrage is not only a remarkable sight but also serves as a habitat and waterbed for various species of waterfowls. Around 40 species of waterfowls can be found here, with 15 of them permanently settled in this area. The barrage plays a significant role in diverting water to the western and Eastern Canal of the Yamuna River.