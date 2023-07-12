Breaking: Yamuna river breaks 45-year-old record in Delhi, water level reaches 207.55 meters
Delhi's Yamuna River hits all-time record water level of 207.55 meters.
DNA Web Team
Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
The Yamuna River in Delhi reached its highest-ever water level on Wednesday, measuring 207.55 meters.
