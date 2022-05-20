'Gyanvapi not a mosque because...': Hindu petitioners cite Aurangzeb's 'April 9, 1669 order'

Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi row: From the time immemorial the land and property belong to the temple, they said. (File)

Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had ordered demolition of Lord Adi Visheshwar temple on April 9, 1669, but didn't pass any order to create a waqf over the land or handed over the land to any Muslim or Muslim body, the Hindu petitioners told the Supreme Court on Thursday. Citing the so-far unverified fact, they contended that Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque doesn't legally qualify as a mosque. The submission was made in response to the petitions filed against the Varanasi court's order sealing the area of the Gyanvapi mosque where a shivling had allegedly been found. The court will hear the petition filed by the Muslim side today.

"The historians have confirmed that Islamic ruler Aurangzeb had issued an order on April 9, 1669 directing his administration to demolish the temple of Lord Adi Visheshwar at Varanasi. There is nothing on record to establish that the then ruler or any subsequent ruler has passed any order to create a waqf over the land in question or for handing over the land to any Muslim or body of Muslims. The copy of farmaan/order issued by Aurangzeb is reported to be maintained by Asiatic Library Kolkata," the respondents pleaded in response filed by their lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain.

The petitioners said a mosque can only be constructed on the property dedicated to waqf by waqif, the owner of the property. A construction made under orders of any Muslim ruler on a land that originally belonged to a temple, cannot be deemed as mosque, they added.

"A waqf can be created only on the land dedicated to waqf by wakif who is owner of the land. In the instant case, it is clear that from the time immemorial the land and property belong to the deity and therefore there can be no mosque thereat," it added.

With inputs from ANI