Gujarat traders sell rakhis with precautionary messages to raise COVID-19 awareness

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3.

ANI

Updated: Jul 27, 2020, 12:03 AM IST

With the festival of Raksha Bandhan fast approaching, the rakhi makers of Ahmedabad have packaged rakhis with important messages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Every year the rakhi makers of Gujarat sell these with different messages. 

This year, the makers are spreading precautionary messages against COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Iqbal, a rakhi trader said, "We want to spread awareness about measures that need to be taken to stay safe from the virus."Raksha Bandhan is the festival that shows love and affection between a brother and a sister. Each year we make rakhis on different designs. This year our rakhi packets carry the theme of COVID-19. Just like every year, people will definitely celebrate rakhi. A sister will tie rakhi on her brother`s wrist, but our message in the packages urges people to wear masks, keep distance, use sanitizers during the times of COVID-19," he added.

Observing that people have stopped purchasing Chinese items, Iqbal added, "People must be encouraged to buy locally made rakhis. While making rakhis, people became Aatmanirbhar (self-dependent). Several women, poor people got employment."

"They have made excellent rakhis this time with the message of awareness against COVID-19. The rakhi packet that I have purchased carries the message for both the brother and sister to stay home due to the pandemic, as this year is challenging," said Jagdish, a shopper.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3. 

