Gujarat Lockdown: Restrictions imposed amid fear of COVID-19 third wave - Details inside

Gujarat has imposed COVID-19 restrictions in the state owing to the recent surge in coronavirus cases and the fear of the third wave. The restrictions come after a massive gap of six months after the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) identified a micro containment zone.

A society in Isanpur has been identified as a small containment zone that has approximately 20 houses in one block of a five-storeyed apartment with 85 people as residents. Every family on each floor had at least 2-3 members who were tested positive for COVID-19 therefore the building was declared as a containment zone.

Since May 2021, the civic body had put a pause on declaring containment zones owing fewer to no cases being recorded in the city. However, due to the surge that Ahmedabad saw on Thursday, the civic body has decided to resume the practice of declaring containment zones.

Taking more protection measures, the Gujarat government has announced that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to use the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) or the city-based Bus Rapid Transit System from November 12.

A government notification said, "People who are eligible to get their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine but have failed to do will not be allowed to use the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) or the city-based Bus Rapid Transit System from 12 November."

It further said, "Vaccine certificates will be checked before their entry into the library, gymkhana, swimming pool, AMC Sports Complex, City Civic Center and all the buildings of the corporation."

Meanwhile, Gujarat recorded 40 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of infected people to 8,26,866. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,090 with no fresh fatality registered in the last 24 hours.