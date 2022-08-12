Goa Panchayat Elections 2022 results: Mixed bag for BJP and Congress, counting remains underway

Goa Panchayat Election 2022 results (File photo)

The counting of votes for Goa Panchayat Elections 2022 is still underway but the initial poll results suggest that both Congress and BJP will have a somewhat equal number of leaders elected in the state, suggesting a mixed bag for both parties.

Even as the counting of votes for the Goa panchayat elections is underway on Friday, the results declared in the afternoon indicated a mixed bag, with the candidates supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party, opposition Congress and the Revolutionary Goans Party winning some local bodies.

The counting of votes for elections to 186 panchayat bodies in the state, held on Wednesday, beginning at 8 am on Friday. The elections, held through ballot papers, were not fought on party symbols. A total of 5,038 candidates were in the fray in 1,464 wards.

Just as the counting of the Goa Panchayat Elections 2022 remains underway, many leaders from the ruling BJP in Goa, including Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar, claimed that their party won the panchayat bodies in their respective constituencies.

While speaking to PTI, Tawadkar said, “Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar, claimed that their party won the panchayat bodies in their respective constituencies.” While explaining why winning the polls is crucial for BJP, the party leader said coordination between the panchayats and local legislators is necessary for the development of the region.

Though Tawadkar expressed confidence in BJP winning the Panchayat polls in Goa this year, BJP's Goa spokesman Urfan Mulla - who contested from Rumdamol panchayat in South Goa - lost the election, in a major blow to the party.

The counting of votes is undergoing at 21 different centres across 12 talukas of the state. Congress-backed candidates won the panchayat bodies in the Quepem and Cuncolim constituencies in South Goa represented by party MLAs Altone D'Costa and Yuri Alemao respectively.

D'Costa said people have voted for good governance at the grassroots level. "The panchayat bodies will be contributing in a big way to the development of the state," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

