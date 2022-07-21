From PM Modi to Rajnath Singh, know ministers who congratulated Droupadi Murmu on becoming President of India

File Photo

BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to be elected as the 15th President of India, having already got 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

Briefing the media, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is returning officer for the election, said Droupadi Murmu has got 2161 votes whose electoral value is 5,77,777.

The presidential contest is between Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. "Up to this round, the cumulative total is - total valid votes is 3219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha get 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062," Mody said.

He said the states covered in the third round are Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab."In this round, total valid votes 1,333. Total value of valid votes is 1,65,664. Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, Yashwant Sinha got 521 votes," Mody said.

Odisha’s Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu’s victory.

A large crowd gathered outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi in celebration earlier this evening. Murmu was also leading in the first two rounds of the counting of votes.

According to the sources, 17 MPs have cross-voted in the Presidential elections, in favour of Droupadi Murmu. The counting began at Parliament House at 11 am. The Presidential election was held on July 18.

PM Modi has also met and congratulated NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu for being elected as the 15th President of India.

Union minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her "impressive" win in the presidential poll and asserted that her victory is proof of Indian democracy's strength.

The senior BJP leader said she has been active for public welfare among the poor and deprived sections of society and has now risen to reach the top constitutional post.

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में प्रभावी जीत दर्ज करने के लिए श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को बधाई। वे गाँव, गरीब, वंचितों के साथ-साथ झुग्गी-झोपड़ियों में भी लोक कल्याण के लिए सक्रिय रहीं हैं।आज वे उनके बीच से निकल कर सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद तक पहुँची हैं।यह भारतीय लोकतंत्र की ताक़त का प्रमाण है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 21, 2022

Current President of India Ram Nath Kovind also joined in the celebration.

Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2022

Likewise, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has also congratulated Murmu by sharing a tweet in Hindi. He wrote, “Hearty congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu ji on being elected the President of the country. You have always played an important role in giving voice to the hopes and aspirations of the people and in resolving their problems. I hope that under your able guidance, the countrymen will make a leading contribution in building a new India.”

श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को देश की राष्ट्रपति निर्वाचित होने पर हार्दिक बधाई। जनता की आशाओं और आकांक्षाओं को वाणी देने तथा उनकी समस्याओं के समाधान में आपकी सदैव महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही है। आशा है आपके कुशल मार्गदर्शन में देशवासी नए भारत के निर्माण में अग्रणी योगदान देंगे। — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 21, 2022

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha also congratulated the next president of India “I congratulate Mrs. Draupadi Murmu on winning the presidential election 2022. The countrymen hope that as the 15th President, she will fulfill the responsibility as the guardian of the Constitution without any fear or favour.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Droupadi Murmu for emerging victorious in the presidential election.

भारत के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में निर्वाचन पर, श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को हार्दिक बधाई! राष्ट्र आपके यशस्वी सार्वजनिक जीवन के अनुभव, आपके निःस्वार्थ सेवाभाव तथा लोक कल्याण के विषयों की आपकी गहरी समझ, से लाभान्वित होगा।



एक सफल कार्यकाल के लिए मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 21, 2022

(With ANI and PTI inputs)