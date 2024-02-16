Twitter
Headlines

Farmers' protest: 'Hope to find solutions soon,' says Union Minister Arjun Munda

'Extraordinary milestone': PM Narendra Modi congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin on 500 wickets in Test cricket

Matt Hardy gives crucial update on Jeff Hardy’s health after horrific AEW botch

Meet man who studied in US, UK, now leads Rs 32685 crore pharma company in India as...

Defence ministry clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 84,560 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Farmers' protest: 'Hope to find solutions soon,' says Union Minister Arjun Munda

'Extraordinary milestone': PM Narendra Modi congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin on 500 wickets in Test cricket

Matt Hardy gives crucial update on Jeff Hardy’s health after horrific AEW botch

This tea gives extra energy to body, was used by kings

AI imagines Minions as Marvel superheroes

7 captains Rohit Sharma has played under for Team India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Amid divorce rumours, Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel unfollow each other on Instagram

This starkid quit films in 8 years, got married to superstar, completed education in 2023, became India's biggest...

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

HomeIndia

India

Farmers' protest: 'Hope to find solutions soon,' says Union Minister Arjun Munda

The third round of talks with the central government ended on Thursday, amid the standoff between the protestors and security personnel on the Punjab-Haryana border.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amidst the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Friday said that efforts to find a solution continue and the next round of talks with farmers will take place on Sunday.

The third round of talks with the central government ended on Thursday, amid the standoff between the protestors and security personnel on the Punjab-Haryana border.

"This was the third meeting between the farmers and the government. Several issues and topics were raised and discussed. We will surely reach a conclusion if we will carry forward the talks peacefully. I am hopeful that we will soon find a solution. Another meeting with the farmers will be held on Sunday. We will discuss things in that meeting and will find a solution," the Union Minister said.

Munda asserted that while making the decision, they have to keep in mind all the aspects of it.

"The decision cannot be taken in such a way that people criticize the situation without thinking and understanding in the coming days. Rather, we should try to keep in mind all the aspects of it and discuss it. The common life of the people should not be troubled in any way," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, the Union Minister said it would be better if the talks that are being held between farmers and the government are not seen from a political point of view.

"We are trying to hold talks with farmers and farmer organizations. It is better if this is not seen from a political point of view. If Congress is looking at this from a political point of view, then they should keep in mind that why did they not make decisions then on the issues that are coming up today? " the Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, the security forces deployed at the Shambhu Border continued to hold resistance to the agitating farmers attempting to enter the national capital as the protests entered the fourth day on Friday.

The police fired tear gas to disperse the farmers while the protestors were seen pelting stones towards the police. The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points.

Hundreds of farmers and some journalists have been injured as the protestors clashed with the police many a time trying to break the multi-layer barricades. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a 'Delhi Chalo' call to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands.

Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Festival of Festivals’ add to the festivity of books at New Delhi World Book Fair

Meet wealthy Indian king who used to beg money from people in his court after drinking...

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan achieves massive feat on Test debut, joins Hardik Pandya in elite list

Meet India's first child superstar, a musical genius, even Jagjit Singh was his fan, was murdered at 14 by...

Maamla Legal Hai trailer: Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal are ‘jugaadu’ lawyers in 'Netflix's version of Jolly LLB'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE