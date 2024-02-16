Farmers' protest: 'Hope to find solutions soon,' says Union Minister Arjun Munda

The third round of talks with the central government ended on Thursday, amid the standoff between the protestors and security personnel on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Amidst the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Friday said that efforts to find a solution continue and the next round of talks with farmers will take place on Sunday.

The third round of talks with the central government ended on Thursday, amid the standoff between the protestors and security personnel on the Punjab-Haryana border.

"This was the third meeting between the farmers and the government. Several issues and topics were raised and discussed. We will surely reach a conclusion if we will carry forward the talks peacefully. I am hopeful that we will soon find a solution. Another meeting with the farmers will be held on Sunday. We will discuss things in that meeting and will find a solution," the Union Minister said.

Munda asserted that while making the decision, they have to keep in mind all the aspects of it.

"The decision cannot be taken in such a way that people criticize the situation without thinking and understanding in the coming days. Rather, we should try to keep in mind all the aspects of it and discuss it. The common life of the people should not be troubled in any way," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, the Union Minister said it would be better if the talks that are being held between farmers and the government are not seen from a political point of view.

"We are trying to hold talks with farmers and farmer organizations. It is better if this is not seen from a political point of view. If Congress is looking at this from a political point of view, then they should keep in mind that why did they not make decisions then on the issues that are coming up today? " the Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, the security forces deployed at the Shambhu Border continued to hold resistance to the agitating farmers attempting to enter the national capital as the protests entered the fourth day on Friday.

The police fired tear gas to disperse the farmers while the protestors were seen pelting stones towards the police. The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points.

Hundreds of farmers and some journalists have been injured as the protestors clashed with the police many a time trying to break the multi-layer barricades. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a 'Delhi Chalo' call to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands.

Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)