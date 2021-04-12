Fact Check: Will lockdown be imposed in Uttar Pradesh? Know details here

The COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh is deteriorating with the state reporting over 13,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

To contain the spread of the virus a night curfew has been imposed in several districts of the state like Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi.

Now, there are messages being circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups that a weekend lockdown has been imposed in the state .

Users have also shared screenshots of news websites which read that a weekend lockdown has been been imposed in the state.

In light of this, Info Uttar Pradesh Fact Check- the official fact checking handle of Uttar Pradesh’s Public Relations department on Monday (April 12) took to Twitter to clarify that the news being circulated is fake and no weekend lockdown has been imposed in the state.

The tweet shared in Hindi, roughly translates to, “Weekend lockdown news is being broadcast in Uttar Pradesh on social media and WhatsApp groups. #InfoUPFactCheck: The news circulating on social media is baseless. There is no plan for any type of lockdown in the state.”

The fact checking committee has also appealed to people to avoid sharing misleading news of this kind.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (April 12) said that lockdown in the state is not an option.

During a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state, UP CM said that his government would not let the people die in misery.