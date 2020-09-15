FACT CHECK: Is Centre re-imposing nationwide lockdown from 25th September?

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked the reports of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) supposedly asking the central government to re-impose the nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown from September 25. PIB clarified that these reports and images of this "order", that has gone viral on social media, are fake and that the central government has not made any such decision, contrary to claims floating on widely-circulated messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

For the concerned citizen, the fake order, dated September 10, which is circulating on social media goes like this, "In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and decrease the mortality rate in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning commission, hereby urges the government of India and directs the Prime Minister office, ministry of home affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight September 25, 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the ministry to plan accordingly."

The PIB issued a clarification on Monday and made it clear that the order was fake and that the government is not planning to re-impose any such total lockdown across India, as of now.

"Claim: An order purportedly issued by the National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September. PIB Fact Check: This order is Fake. NDMA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown”, PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide #Lockdown from 25th September. #PIBFactCheck: This order is #Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown. pic.twitter.com/J72eeA62zl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 12, 2020

In these trying times, it is especially important to remain vigilant of fake news being circulated, since a lot of people are actually scared in the face of a grave health crisis.

It may be recalled that the PIB has set up a dedicated unit in order to check the spread of fake news on social media during the coronavirus crisis, ‘PIBFactCheck’ team continuously monitors trending messages on social media platforms and conducts a review of its contents to bust fake news.

The Press Information Bureau also releases a daily bulletin at 8 PM every evening to deliver information regarding the government’s decisions, developments, and progress on COVID-19