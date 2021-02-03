Exposed: 'RSS-BJP are fascistic ruling party', says Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, extended her support to the ongoing farmers' agitation on Wednesday and said she stands in support with them. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg tweeted.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

The 18-year-old also shared a news article highlighting the actions taken by the Centre against the farmers, including cutting off internet services in many regions.

In a "toolkit" document shared by Thunberg on Twitter, she calls RSS-BJP a "fascistic ruling party". The document is titled - "#ASKINDIAWHY Global Farmers Strike First Wave Will you be part of the largest protest in Human History?"

The five main points the document mentions:

1) Participate in (or organise an) on-ground protest: Share solidarity Photo/Video Message by email preferably by January 25 (solidarity messages for farmers at Delhi’s border).

2) Digital Strike: #AskIndiaWhy Video/Photo Message on or Before January 26.

3) Twitter Storm on February 4,5 2021: Share solidarity Photo/Video Message by preferably by February 5, latest by February 6.

4) Contact a local Representative: It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government.

5) Divest from two big Indian business houses: Billionaires manufacture wealth by working hand-in-hand with the Modi Regime to exploit the world’s people, lands and culture.

This is proof of the fact that the international propaganda against India and the ruling government is a well chalked out plan that is taking shape since January 26, 2020.