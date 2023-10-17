'Exercise extreme caution': BCCC advisory on portraying of SCs, STs communities to entertainment channels

Headlines

Israel closes in on Hamas militants amid series of Gaza bombings; IDF names top operatives in terror group

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf asks Pakistan team to focus on other matches after IND vs Pak match

Will it rain in Delhi NCR? IMD predicts weather forecast for upcoming days; check here

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian batters who scored century in World Cup against Bangladesh

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf asks Pakistan team to focus on other matches after IND vs Pak match

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get best offers for every music lovers and guitarists

Dinner, post-dinner habits you need to stop

5 habits that will help you clear UPSC

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma's track record against Bangladesh in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

Alia Bhatt chooses to wear her wedding saree as she receives her Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards

Dhak Dhak producer Pranjal Khandhdiya on slice-of-life cinema: 'Audience shouldn't evaluate films based on box office'

HomeIndia

India

'Exercise extreme caution': BCCC advisory on portraying of SCs, STs communities to entertainment channels

The channels, while depicting the stories of members of the SC and ST communities, must ensure that "nuance and humanness" of the stories are communicated "sensitively" and that violence displayed does not lead to "re-traumatization" of the communities or victims, advisory said.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Broadcasting Content Complaint Council (BCCC) on Tuesday asked entertainment channels to exercise "extreme caution" while portraying the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in television programmes to avoid hurting the sentiments of the members of the two communities.

The channels, while depicting the stories of the members of the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) communities, must ensure that the "nuance and humanness" of the stories are communicated "sensitively" and that the violence displayed does not lead to "re-traumatization" of the communities or victims, the council said in its advisory.

While portraying stories which are based solely on social evils such as untouchability and casteism, the entertainment channels should not engage in "victimization" of the people belonging to SC and ST communities, the self regulatory body of non-news entertainment channels said.

It said it understands that many stories possess a moral or ethical dimension requiring portrayal of the "good" and the "evil", including depiction of characters doing "evil deeds". "However, while doing so, the channel must ensure that it doesn't use language that is unlawful and which might hurt the sentiments of a particular community," it added.

The BCCC asks channels to be "cautious and balanced" while depicting scenes pertaining to these communities as even an isolated episode scene taken out of context can cause unrest among these communities, the council said.

The channels should "exercise extreme caution in order to avoid hurting the sentiments of people belonging to the SC and ST communities", it added. The BCCC noted that crimes against SCs and STs are "rampant" in Indian society and range from physical to verbal and sexual assault.

"Furthermore, although untouchability has been abolished by the Indian Constitution, it is still widely practised, leading to severe forms of discrimination against members of these communities," the Council said, underlining that television is not only a reflection of society but it also constructs "social realities".

"Thus, what must be borne in mind by content creators is that the kind of stories portrayed on television, as fiction or fact, shape societal thinking. They do so by setting ideals for human behaviour across social situations while providing avenues to escape one's reality," the Council added.

According to the 2011 census, a total of 16.6 per cent and 8.6 per cent of the Indian population belongs to the SC and ST communities respectively. "This is no small number. Therefore, attention must be paid to ensure that words of insult and derision towards SC and ST groups are excluded from scripts," the advisory, approved by BCCC chairperson Justice Gita Mittal said.

These include words denoting the names of castes used as insults or words used with an intention to degrade a person due to his or her membership to a certain caste group, even if they are shown to be belonging to that caste group as notified by the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order, 1950, the Council added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NEET success story: This farmer’s daughter got married at 8, battled poverty; cracked medical exam with AIR...

What is Blue Aadhaar card? Know its importance, how to apply

Navratri 2023 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, colour, mantra, significance

Meet world's smartest CEO, who is leading Rs 623 crore profit firm; not Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg

Video of little girl dancing to Badal Barsa Bijuli is too cute to miss, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE