Viral video: YouTuber arrested for stunt involving fireworks fired at Lamborghini from helicopter, watch

Munjya box office collection day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma's film beats opening haul of Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi

Meet man who failed IIT entrance exam, took tuitions for survival, then built Rs 9000 crore company, his net worth is..

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Congress labels PM Modi’s Lok Sabha Results as ‘moral, political, and personal’ defeat

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also highlighted that Modi is not the only leader to win three terms, pointing out that Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indira Gandhi were also sworn in multiple times.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Congress party declared Saturday that the results of the Lok Sabha elections signify a 'moral, political, and personal' defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite the BJP securing 240 seats in the 543-member House, they fell short of the majority mark, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) collectively won 293 seats. The Congress managed to win 99 seats.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised the attempts to find positivity in what he called Modi's 'pathetic' electoral showing. He compared Modi's performance unfavorably with that of Jawaharlal Nehru, who led his party to over 360 seats in multiple elections.

Ramesh also highlighted that Modi is not the only leader to win three terms, pointing out that Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indira Gandhi were also sworn in multiple times. He termed the 2024 elections a 'moral defeat' for Modi and a 'morale booster' for the Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Sunday and will mark another milestone in his consecutive term as India's Prime Minister.

In a gesture underscoring the warm ties between India and the Maldives, President Mohamed Muizzu has accepted the invitation to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. 

The formal invitation was extended by Munu Mahawar, India's High Commissioner to the Maldives, during a courtesy call at the President's Office. Muizzu expressed his gratitude for the invitation and conveyed his eagerness to work closely with Prime Minister Modi to further improve bilateral relations.

This will be President Muizzu's first official visit to India since his inauguration in November last year. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Narendra Modi or Manmohan Singh: Which PM did Sensex give the highest returns?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
