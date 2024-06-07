Twitter
Father's Day 2024: Amazon gift ideas under Rs 1000 on Amazon

Father's Day 2024: Confused about what to gift your father on this Father's Day that would be special and functional in the budget as well? Don't worry, we have selected such gifting options, that would make your dad feel special.

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 03:07 PM IST

Father's Day 2024: Amazon gift ideas under Rs 1000 on Amazon
Father's Day is just around the corner and it's the right time to buy some gifts for the special person on this day. Your dad is your superhero and we value that, hence we have selected a range of gifting items on Amazon that would be functional and memorable. A gift would be like a sign of the precious bond you share with your dad, just thank him with the gift, for everything he does to make you and your family happy

Park Avenue Luxury Grooming Collection

  •  The Park Avenue Luxury Grooming Collection Kit includes Park Avenue Good Morning Deodorant for Men (150 ml), Park Avenue Good Morning After Shave Lotion for men (50), Park Avenue Premium Soap for Men's - Pure Luxury (125g), Park Avenue Classic Lather Shaving Cream for Men (84g), Park Avenue Shaving Brush for Men (1 unit), Apache Razor (1 unit), Pure Collection Spray (50ml), Free Travel Pouch inside
  • With pure coconut oil which keeps your skin hydrated even as it soothes
  • Keep shaved skin supple with extra moisturizing aloe vera.
  • Experience ultimate moisturizing with the triple blend of glycerine, coconut oil & shea butter that are known to nourish the skin
  • Each product in our grooming kit is designed to be gentle on the skin, preventing irritation and ensuring a comfortable grooming experience
  • Compact and portable, this grooming kit is perfect for on-the-go grooming, making it an ideal companion for business trips or vacations

WildHorn Black Men's Wallet

  • This Wildhorn Combo Gift Set comes with an elegant formal belt and a wallet. Made of Exclusive High-Quality Genuine Leather, Well Designed By Skilled Handcraft Man, Durable Cloth Lining. This WildHorn Gift Set Combo with Wallet & Stylish Slim Pen & Key Ring.
  • Ideal for Men & Boys. The wallet is made of 100% genuine leather and with nice looks slim Pen. Made in Real Leather, Suitable for Formals.
  • Ideal birthday, Festival Gift, and Anniversary Gift. Comes packed in a box
  • This combo set has been made out of Top Grain Leather and it's a natural thing where color variation is never under control. Pure leather belts or wallets get more beautiful on aging. These are not PU which will contain shine on its surface.

Cello Puro Steel-X Benz 900

  • Crafted by Cello, these bottles are made of 100% food-grade plastic, ensuring their durability and safety. They are also BPA-free and do not contain Phthalates, prioritizing your health.
  • Leak Proof: Bottle wide Lid sealed by silicone circle BPA free, completely leak proof when it's laid on its side or even shaken
  • No Heat Retention: Inner steel layer with outer plastic for storing cold beverages and keeping them cold for a few hours only, Please note that this bottle does not have heat retention capability and is not suitable for retaining the temperature of hot beverages
  • Environment-Friendly & Easy To Clean - It is simple to use and easy to clean, the Inner Steel Outer Plastic with PU Insulation Water Bottle is BPA Free and nontoxic, and it is also easy to clean.
  • Suitable for all outdoor sports: hiking, camping, fishing, boating, yoga, or gym fitness. Meanwhile, it's a good companion for office, parties, or festivals to share drinks with families and friends in the best temperature

Sonata Smart Plaid Analog Watch

  • Dial color White case diameter 48.9
  • Case material leather case thickness 7.55mm.
  • Band Color Black band material Leather
  • Watch Movement Type: Quartz, Watch Display Type: Analog
  • Ideal for birthdays, anniversaries, and wedding gift

Highlark Exclusive Metal Keyring & Keychain

  • Elegant and Timeless: Whether you're using it for House keys, Car keys, Bike Keys, or Office keys & USB Keys it's a versatile and timeless addition to your everyday carry.
  • Multiple Uses: Whether you need it for your motorcycle, car, or home keys, this versatile keychain is a stylish way to keep your important items organized and together in one place.
  • Durable finish keyring & keychain: Features a durable finish that withstands daily use hook keychain, maintaining its appearance over time with key chains. Secure Key Ring: Equipped with a secure key ring that keeps keys firmly in place, reducing the risk of keys falling off with the keychain for bike keys.
  • Versatility: Suitable for a wide range of keys, including house keys, car keys, office keys, etc. Premium Metal keychains offer versatility in function while adding a touch of elegance to your keyrings & keychains.
  • Best Exclusive Gift Option: Serves as an excellent gift, offering a practical and visually appealing accessory. Eye-Catching and Memorable. The Highlark Keychain design enhances the overall attractiveness, ensuring the keychain remains memorable.

Bennett Mystic Formal Business Briefcase Bag

  • This laptop computer briefcase is made of high-quality water-repellent fabric, and well-made of a foam pad inside. The laptop briefcase is equipped with a removable shoulder strap and a soft carry handle, so you can easily switch the carry way you want.
  •  It provides a removable shoulder strap, can be used as a shoulder bag or handbag based on your need; top handle strap, and comes with an adjustable strap. It will be a good partner for your daily use or business trip.
  • The laptop bag with exquisite zippers, a durable hook strap, and soft handle, which make it more comfortable to carry and use. Ensure secure and long-lasting usage every day as an office work bag, travel laptop briefcase, business laptop case, or college laptop bag.
  • External: 16 x 12 x 3 inch; Dimension: 16.5 x 11.5 x 2.5 inch. Suitable for 14-15.6 inch: Dell, Acer, ASUS, Samsung, HP and other brand laptops. Great gift choice for a birthday, or work anniversary.


(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
