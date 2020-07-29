Exclusive: Security personnel, other staff slated to take part in Independence Day event quarantined till August 15

With 18 days to go for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort in Delhi, all those participating in the event have been quarantined till August 15.

The decision has been taken as a security measure to protect Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIP dignitaries who will take part in the event at the historic Red Fort.

Among those who have been quarantined are officials and staff of Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Delhi Police. Driver, operators, cook, trainers and other staff have also been quarantined ahead of the annual event.

Prime Minister Modi will give his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort. However, his usual stroll after the speech to meet visitors is likely to be curtailed this year.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory for Independence Day celebrations and asked all states and government offices to “web-cast” their events and celebrations instead of conducting social gatherings in view of coronavirus pandemic.

“All programmes should be organized in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in the best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion. The event organized could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate,” the MHA advisory read.