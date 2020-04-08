'Essential services': West Bengal government to allow home delivery of alcohol during lockdown

The West Bengal government announced on Wednesday that the administration will allow home delivery of alcohol across the state amidst the 21 days nationwide lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The excise department says that there was a provision for home delivery of alcohol as there is no prohibition of the sale of alcohol in the state. However, passes will be issued to persons engaged in delivery by the local police station.

Last week, Mamata Banerjee urged the police officials to allow home delivery of groceries and essential items during the lockdown. “Home delivery of all essential items to continue, all Police stations are being asked to allow this, do not stop it. SPs (superintendent of Police), DMs (District Magistrate), BDOs (Block Development Officer) have to take responsibility. Many senior citizens are there. Do not stop home delivery. Contact the local Police or Lal Bazaar,” Banerjee said.

Earlier, Banerjee said that night shelters will be open for homeless and poor people, and community kitchens have opened up to feed the poor.

She also stressed that people should not resort to panic buying as there was no scarcity of food. She said that people should not crowd to buy essential items as it goes against the principle of social distancing.

She said that the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 71.

"108 of those who were in event (at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi) from various countries, we've kept them in quarantine&69 people who had attended it from Bengal, they are also in quarantine," Banerjee said.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 5274 in India.