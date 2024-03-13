Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Check new guidelines for entry rules, aarti timing, facilities and other updated details

Electoral Bonds case: 22,217 bonds purchased from 2019 to 2024, SBI tells SC

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker can…

Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

Meet man, an Indian, who quit Rs 1 crore salary job in Microsoft due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Electoral Bonds case: 22,217 bonds purchased from 2019 to 2024, SBI tells SC

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker can…

Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

9 Bollywood stars who rejected blockbusters

9 Indian actresses who went against their families to pursue acting

Batters with most sixes in one over of IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra Winters welcome baby girl Tara; actor reveals why they didn't go for sex determination in US

This low-budget film did better VFX than Adipurush, Brahmastra, Marvel, DC in just Rs 80 crore, no foreign crew, won...

HomeIndia

India

Electoral Bonds case: 22,217 bonds purchased from 2019 to 2024, SBI tells SC

In a compliance affidavit filed in the apex court, the SBI said as per the court's direction, it has made available the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India before the close of business hours on March 12.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 01:45 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 redeemed by political parties between April 1, 2019 and February 15 this year.

In a compliance affidavit filed in the apex court, the SBI said as per the court's direction, it has made available the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India before the close of business hours on March 12.It said details, including date of purchase of each electoral bonds, names of the purchaser and the denomination of the bonds purchased have been furnished.

The affidavit, filed by SBI's chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, said the bank has also furnished to the EC details like date of encashment of the electoral bonds, the names of political parties which received the contributions and the denominations of the bonds.

On March 11, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had dismissed the SBI's plea seeking an extension of time and ordered it to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the EC by close of business hours on March 12.

The apex court had also directed the EC to publish the details shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

Ordering the closure of the scheme, the top court had directed the SBI, the authorised financial institution under the scheme, to submit by March 6 the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, till date to the EC.

( with inputs from PTI)

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Chal bahar nikal': When Kapil Dev said this to dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who changed religion to get married, husband snatched all her properties, died due to...

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran to India with his mother’s handmade Pinni

What is the price of a private jet? Besides Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, who are the other owners of private jet in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement