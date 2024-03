Election Commission uploads electoral bonds data received from SBI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI. The poll body received data from the State Bank of India (SBI) on March 12. The data as received from SBI can be accessed at ECI official website - https://www.eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty