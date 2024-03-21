EC releases electoral bonds data with alpha-numeric code

SBI submitted the data to the Election Commission on Thursday as per Supreme Court order.

The Election Commission (EC) has uploaded the data on Electoral Bonds provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website. SBI submitted the data to the Election Commission on Thursday as per a Supreme Court order. The alpha-numeric numbers help match electoral bonds purchasers with the political parties that received the funds.

Two separate lists of the donors and the recipients were published by the poll panel on its website. SBI was the only bank authorised to sell and redeem the bonds, which were first issued in March 2018 and were being sold until the scheme was declared null and void by the top court last month. The data can be seen HERE

In a tweet, EC wrote, "In compliance of Hon’ble Supreme Court's directions, SBI has provided data pertaining to electoral bonds to ECI today ie March 21, 2024. ECI has uploaded it on its website as received from SBI on “as is where is basis”.

ECI has uploaded it on its website as received from SBI on “as is where is basis”. The data is available at this link https://t.co/VTYdeSKJmI — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) March 21, 2024

