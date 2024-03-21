Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Golmaal duo Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror-comedy Kapkapiii; actors unveil intriguing motion poster

EC releases electoral bonds data with alpha-numeric code

Made in just Rs 20 crore with no star, heroine, little promotions; this hit became highest grossing film ever, earned...

Randeep Hooda reacts to his films' box office failure, explains why his movies flopped: 'Kahin meri bhi...' | Exclusive

Two bouncers per over to smart replay system: All you need to know about new rules in IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Golmaal duo Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror-comedy Kapkapiii; actors unveil intriguing motion poster

Made in just Rs 20 crore with no star, heroine, little promotions; this hit became highest grossing film ever, earned...

Two bouncers per over to smart replay system: All you need to know about new rules in IPL 2024

Snacks made with garlic that promote weight loss

Millets vs Wheat: Which is healthier ?

7 neurobic exercises that improve memory

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Made in just Rs 20 crore with no star, heroine, little promotions; this hit became highest grossing film ever, earned...

Randeep Hooda reacts to his films' box office failure, explains why his movies flopped: 'Kahin meri bhi...' | Exclusive

Kriti Sanon refused this Karan Johar film because of her mother, it proved to be breakthrough for...

HomeIndia

India

EC releases electoral bonds data with alpha-numeric code

SBI submitted the data to the Election Commission on Thursday as per Supreme Court order.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election Commission (EC) has uploaded the data on Electoral Bonds provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website. SBI submitted the data to the Election Commission on Thursday as per a Supreme Court order. The alpha-numeric numbers help match electoral bonds purchasers with the political parties that received the funds.

Two separate lists of the donors and the recipients were published by the poll panel on its website. SBI was the only bank authorised to sell and redeem the bonds, which were first issued in March 2018 and were being sold until the scheme was declared null and void by the top court last month.  The data can be seen HERE 

In a tweet, EC wrote, "In compliance of Hon’ble Supreme Court's directions, SBI has provided data pertaining to electoral bonds to ECI today ie March 21, 2024. ECI has uploaded it on its website as received from SBI on “as is where is basis”.

 

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal to face tough competition soon as Gautam Adani plans to launch...

How Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani's father Dhirubhai Ambani started Reliance outside India with the help of...

Third edition of Assam Rifles-USI Annual Seminar 2024 held in Delhi

Where is Princess Kate Middleton? Rumours abound as Prince William's wife continues to remain absent from public

'No democracy in India today', alleges Rahul Gandhi, blames PM Modi for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement