Donald Trump to visit India from February 24-26: Reports

According to media reports, US President Donald Trump is likely to visit India between February 24 and 26. No official announcement of the dates has been done yet.

Keeping the trade as the top priority in this visit, India and the US are likely to sign the much-awaited trade deal, set to be finalised soon, during this visit. Negotiations for this deal have been going on for months.

As per the reports, the US Commerce Secretary will accompany Trump during this visit.

US govt sources have said that Kashmir won't be raised during any high-level visit by the US to India as Washington respects India's sovereignty.

Speculations are high that Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a joint rally at Ahmedabad’s rebuilt Motera cricket stadium, similar to ‘Howdy, Modi!’.

India invited Trump during PM Modi’s visit to the US in June 2017. This invitation was later converted into an invite for the 2019 Republic Day parade.

However, Trump turned down the invitation citing scheduling constraints and the dates clashing with the annual State of the Union address.

The last time a US president visited India was Barack Obama in 2015. He was also the first US President to attend India’s Republic Day parade.