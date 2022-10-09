Delhi rains: No rainfall from Monday, says IMD after national capital sees heavy downpour

Photo: PTI

There will be no rain in Delhi-NCR, from tomorrow onwards says the Meteorological department. On October 10, there is no likelihood of rainfall. The weather office has issued an orange alert for the city. On October 10, Uttarakhand, eastern UP, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam, West MP, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala will likely receive heavy rainfall.

Delhi has been witnessing relentless downpours since Saturday with several parts of the city waterlogged and many key routes witnessing the slow movement of traffic.

The national capital had received the second-highest rainfall since 2007. The national capital also saw the temperature dropping by over 10 notches due to the rain since Saturday.

