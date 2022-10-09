Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi rains: No rainfall from Monday, says IMD after national capital sees heavy downpour

IMD has said that there will be no rain from tomorrow onwards in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Delhi rains: No rainfall from Monday, says IMD after national capital sees heavy downpour
Photo: PTI

There will be no rain in Delhi-NCR, from tomorrow onwards says the Meteorological department. On October 10, there is no likelihood of rainfall. The weather office has issued an orange alert for the city.  On October 10, Uttarakhand, eastern UP, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam, West MP, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala will likely receive heavy rainfall.

Delhi has been witnessing relentless downpours since Saturday with several parts of the city waterlogged and many key routes witnessing the slow movement of traffic. 

The national capital had received the second-highest rainfall since 2007. The national capital also saw the temperature dropping by over 10 notches due to the rain since Saturday. 

 

Read: IMD Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi, heavy rainfall predicted in several other states

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Jaw dropping deals on Flipkart big savings day sale
Coconut: 5 health and nutrition benefits
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Kickstarter Deals with up to 45% discount on home appliances
Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan spotted with Pooja Hegde, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma enjoy scooter ride
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.