Delhi-NCR: Noida metro likely to get connected to Ghaziabad; check DMRC's route plan for Blue line extension

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has proposed a revised route plan for the Blue Line's extension from Noida Electronic City to improve multi-modal connectivity, according to the TOI. The plan involves the construction of a metro station in Shahibad opposite the Rapid Rail in Vasundhara.

The report states that the Sahibabad metro station will be positioned in Vasundhara strategically from the existing Sahibabad Rapid Rail station. The two stations on either side of the Link Road will be connected by a foot overbridge, allowing commuters to travel between the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail corridor and the Blue Line without having to leave the premises.

In 2018, the DMRC submitted its first report proposing to extend the Blue Line to Sahibabad. While the Rapid Rail route was being worked on, DMRC had to come up with a plan on how to integrate the Sahibabad stations.

The 5.2-kilometer Metro route will culminate at Sahibabad and merge with the Namo Bharat station across the Link Road, offering commuters a smooth transition.

Five stations along the route—Vaibhav Khand, DPS Indirapuram, Shakti Khand, Vasundhara Sector 5, and Sahibabad—are scheduled to pass via Indirapuram and Vasundhara.

The other segment of the Blue Line, which runs from Dwarka to Vaishali, would connect to Rapid Rail in Delhi's Anand Vihar.



The government of Uttar Pradesh has developed a cost-sharing model and pledged to provide eighty percent of the estimated Rs 1,517 crore in expenses for the Metro route through its agencies. The Center will provide the final 20% of the funding. Due to budgetary limitations, GDA intends to apply for a loan from the NCR Planning Board to pay for its portion of the project.