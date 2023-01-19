Search icon
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to reduce traffic in Gurgaon, Delhi-Dausa transit to take 2 hours after KMP Expressway link

Delhi-Gurgaon-Mumbai Expressway's Delhi-Dausa section: The distance between Delhi and Dausa is 220 kilometers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

The Delhi-Gurgaon-Mumbai Expressway's Delhi-Dausa section is almost ready. According to reports, this section will become operational after a nod from the Central government. The Delhi-Dausa section is almost ready. There were reports of plans to open this in January 2023. The road is complete, the NHAI is now working on the Delhi-Dausa section's connectivity with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. After this connectivity, the traffic situation will ease in Gurgaon as it will get an outlet through KMP.

The distance between Delhi and Dausa is 220 kilometers. This distance could be covered in just 2 hours. The maximum allowed speed of the expressway will be 120 km per hour.

The tentative time to complete the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is December 2023. The Mumbai-Delhi Expressway will have restaurants, shopping malls, restrooms, hotels etc. There will also be a facility of mobile fuel stations till these facilities are developed.

The distance between Delhi and Mumbai through the expressway is 1380 km. This highway will be built with a total cost of Rs 1 lakh crore. Since the maximum speed will be 120 km per hour, people will be able to reach Mumbai from Delhi in just 12 hours. 

There will be 12 lanes on this expressway. As of now, there are eight lanes but the authorities are leaving a 21-meter patch in between the two carriageways. If need be, this space will be utilised for adding additional lanes. 

In Haryana, the length of the expressway is 160 km per hour. The cost for this stretch will be Rs 11,000 crore.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will also have an electric lane. With this lane, around 32 crore litres of fuel could be saved. Because of this, a large quantity of carbon dioxide will not be released. This is equal to planting 4 crore trees. 

This expressway will pass through five states -- Delhi, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It will pass through Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad and Surat. It will boost local economies.

