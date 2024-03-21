Delhi liquor policy case: HC refuses to grant interim protection from coercive action to CM Arvind Kejriwal

The court sought a response from ED on a fresh interim plea and listed the matter for April 22.

Delhi High Court has refused to grant interim protection from coercive action to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The court said at this stage we are not inclined to grant an interim relief. However, the court sought a response from ED on this fresh interim plea and listed the matter for April 22, 2024.

