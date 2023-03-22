Delhi earthquake: Why tremors were felt for 'longer duration' in Delhi NCR, other Indian states?

People gathered in open spaces as earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR and other north Indian areas | Photo: ANI

On Tuesday night, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake shook the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, sending strong tremors through parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR. Around 10.20 p.m., a seismic tremor likewise felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan caused panic-stricken citizens to flee their homes.

Citizens were shaken and described the tremors as 'long earthquake'. Immediately following the earthquake, mobile services were disrupted in some areas of the Jammu region, an official reported. No reports of casualties or damage to property were made right away.

As the head of the National Center for Seismology's office and a scientist, JL Gautam stated, "This release occurred in the area where the Indo-Australian plate is colliding with the Eurasian plate. Seismologically, the Hindu-Kush-Himalayan (HKH) region is very active."

Expert explained the reason behind 'long earthquake'

The depth is what caused people to feel for a comparatively longer period of time in Delhi and northwest India, according to scientist JL Gautam. Due to the fault's greater than 150 km depth, primary waves were first felt before secondary waves. Although they cannot be predicted, aftershocks are now likely.

The National Centre for Seismology produced an automated report indicating that the 6.6-magnitude earthquake occurred 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The earthquake occurred 156 km below the surface. A resident of Noida claimed he first noticed the dining room table trembling.

"Soon after we saw that the fans were also shaking. The earthquake was strong in terms of intensity and stayed for a longer period," news agency PTI quoted the resident of Hyde Park society in Noida as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)