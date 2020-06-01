Delhi borders sealed for a week, only essential services allowed: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared that the borders of the national capital will be sealed for the next week, in view of the rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases amid this pandemic outbreak. He added that only essential services will be allowed to exempted at the borders.

"Delhi borders will remain sealed for the next week. Essential services are exempted. We will make a decision once again in a week to open borders after seeking suggestions from citizens," said the Delhi Chief Minister while addressing a press conference here in the national capital today.

Kejriwal clarified that the services and facilities which have opened so far will remain operational, and in addition to that barbershops and salons are also allowed to open.

"Apart from whatever was allowed till now, barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed. We were following odd-even rule for shops in markets but the central government has not stated any such rule, so all shops can open now," Chief Minister Kejriwal said.

He also informed that the earlier restriction over the number of passengers allowed to seat in autos and e-rickshaw has also been removed. Earlier, autos and e-rickshaws were permitted to take only one passenger at a time for travel. The restriction regarding the four-wheeler vehicles, where only two people were allowed apart from the driver has also been removed, along with the ban on riding pillion in scooters.

Today Kejriwal said, "In autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles, as per earlier orders, the number of passengers was fixed. But now we are lifting the restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in auto, e-rickshaws, and other vehicles. Till now it was directed that only two people can sit in a four-wheeler apart from the driver and nobody will ride on a scooter on the pillion seat but the Centre has dismissed this condition and even we are removing this restriction."

Citizens will not be allowed to leave their residences from 9 AM to 5 PM, it was informed. Only personnel working in essential services will be exempted from this restriction.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that industries can now open in the national capital.

He encouraged citizens to send in suggestions to the Delhi Government on the WhatsApp number 8800007722 or to email suggestions at the online address delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by 5 PM on Friday this week.

Citizens can also call the toll free number 1031 to send in suggestions. Chief Minister Kejriwal said that he will take the further call on the sealing of borders after a week, based on the suggestions.