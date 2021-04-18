COVID-19: Tamil Nadu imposes night curfew, Sunday lockdown - what's allowed, what's not

With daily COVID-19 cases nearing the 10,000 mark in Tamil Nadu, the government on Saturday imposed a night curfew in all districts across the state to contain the spread of the virus. The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am starting from April 20.

Meanwhile, a notification released by the government says that a complete Sunday lockdown will also be imposed in the state. The state government also released a new set of strict restrictions to control the spread of the pandemic. The following guidelines and restrictions will be in force from the wee hours of 20th April, Tuesday, until further orders.

General restrictions:

-Night curfew from 10pm to 4am, across Tamil Nadu, during which public transport and private taxis, autos will not be allowed. Exception for travel to airport, railway stations. Essential services such as milk, petrol, medical services, ambulances, goods transport etc will be permitted.

-No private or Govt inter-state and inter-district buses during curfew.

-Covid-19 protocol to be followed in buses and heavy crowding to be avoided.

-Press and media will be allowed to functions.

-Continuous process industries will b allowed to function even during night curfew. Staff traveling to work must carry ID cards or permission letter.

Sunday full lockdown across state:

-No meat stalls, cinema halls, vegetable shops, commercial establishments, and other shops. Action will be initiated against violators.

-Essential services such as milk, medical services, ambulances, goods transport, fuel transport, newspapers etc will be permitted.

-Hotels can permit parcel service from 6am to 10am, 12noon to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm.

-Zomato and Swiggy delivery can function during the stipulated times. Other E-Commerce firms will not be allowed to operate.

-Media and press can work on Sunday as well.

-Continuous process industries and those making essential goods will b allowed to function.

-During full lockdown and otherwise, only 100 persons allowed for weddings, 50 persons for funerals.

General guidelines:

-Ban on entry of Tourists(local and outstation) in destinations like Nilgiris, Yercaud, Kodaikanal on all days.

-No entry for public in any beach or coastal areas on all days.

-Public not allowed in parks, protected sites.

-IT and IT Enabled Services firms must take a call on ensuring 50 percent Work from Home.

-All shops, showrooms, malls, bog format stores must permit only 50pc occupancy and can function only until 9 pm.

-Ban on Hindu religious events in place since 10th April. In case of pre-planned events for which permission has been sought, they can be conducted with maximum of 50 persons, temple staff.

-Ban on any new temple festivals until further notice.

-12th std state pard exams postponed, but practical exams alone will happen as planned.

-College and University faculty can continue online classes.

-Govt and Pvt colleges and universities can conduct online exams only.

-Education and coaching institutes can handle online classes.

-Ban on summer camps.

-Hotels permitted to run Covid-19 care centres for patients alone, based on permission from authorities. Such hotels cannot allow other guests.

-Marriage venues must ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocols and only 100 persons at weddings.

-Cinema halls can function with 50pc occupancy and Covid protocols.

-Restaurants and tea shops can function with 50pc occupancy and Covid protocols.

-Action will be taken against violators.