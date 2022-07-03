Search icon
Covid 4th wave: West Bengal registers 1,822 new cases, positivity rate at 14.10 percent

A total of 12,921 samples were tested, yielding the 1,822 additional cases.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

File Photo

West Bengal reported 1,822 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, recording a positivity rate of 14.10 per cent, as per the state Health Department.

Three more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 21,225.

There are 10,583 active cases in the state at present. Of these patients, 304 had to be admitted to hospitals.

The new cases were reported after testing 12,921 samples.

The state has so far reported 20,34,485 COVID-19 cases. Altogether 20,02,677 patients have recovered, including 526 in the last 24 hours.

