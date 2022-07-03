Ayodhya: Cousin held after blood-soaked body of 30-year-old found in temple

File Photo

A blood-soaked body of a 30-year-old man was found in the premises of a Hanuman temple here, police said on Sunday.

Also, READ: Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar is significant for all, says PM Modi amid calls for renaming city

The culprit has been arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place late on Saturday night in Bhuapur village under Kumar Ganj police station area.

After having dinner, Pankaj Shukla had gone to a temple near his house to sleep. When he did not return the next day, his family members went on a lookout for him and found his blood-soaked body there. His throat was slit with a sharp edged weapon, police said.

However, within hours of the murder, police claimed to have solved the case by arresting the deceased's cousin Gullu Mishra.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey told PTI that the accused named Gullu Mishra was the son of Shukla's maternal uncle. They both had some argument in the night following which Mishra, in a fit of rage, killed the latter with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police have recovered the axe with which the accused committed the murder, the SSP said.