COVID-19 fatality rate in India among the lowest in world: Govt

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 1,45,380 total confirmed cases while the death toll is 4,167.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 26, 2020, 08:10 PM IST

The COVID-19 fatality rate in India has come down to 2.87% which is amongst the lowest in the world, the Central Government said on Tuesday. 

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 1,45,380 total confirmed cases while the death toll is 4,167.

The death rate among confirmed coronavirus cases in India is 2.87 while the global average for case fatality is presently around 6.45%, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said at the media briefing on Tuesday. 

The fatality rate on April 15 was 3.30%. 

The number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered stand at 60,490, which takes up the recovery rate to 41.61% as on date, he said.

"India has focused on timely identification of COVID-19 cases. We have also set up a mechanism with medical nodal officer in each state, to ensure that clinical management is being done in all states, as per protocol. This is what has led to the low fatality rate," Agarwal said. 

Agarwal further informed that 69.9 cases per lakh population have been reported world over while India has reported only around 10.7 cases per lakh population. 

"While in Spain 504 cases per lakh population has been reported, in Belgium 499, in USA 486 and even at the lower end of the spectrum, countries like Mexico have reported 52.2 cases per lakh population, India has managed relatively well, in spite of resource constraints and a high density of population which makes social distancing difficult," he said. 

In terms of deaths per lakh population, the global average is 4.4 while India has reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh population, which is amongst the lowest in the world. 

While Belgium has reported around 800 deaths per million, India has reported only around 3 deaths per million, Agarwal said. 

"This has been due to lockdown, timely identification and management of COVID-19 cases," the official said.

Stating that the trajectory is relatively flat and there is no spike in the curve, the Agarwal said, "Our focus now should be on prevention and containment measures so as to contain spread of COVID-19 infection."

He called for making behavioural change for prevention a part of our life and especially to protect the elderly and vulnerable.

In reply to a query on large number of COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra, Agarwal replied that the Centre is in continuous communication with the state and that high population density is one of the factors which tend to increase the spread of the COVID-19 infection. 

“Large number of measures such as increased surveillance, upgrading health infrastructure, making containment zones more stringent and focus on vulnerable population with community participation have been initiated in Maharashtra. These steps will take their own time to bear fruit. The state government is trying its best,” he said.

