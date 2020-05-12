Maharashtra COVID-19 tally touches 24,427; death toll reaches 921

The recovery rate from the virus was reported to be around 31.14% until yesterday

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 70,000-mark on Tuesday, while the death toll is nearing the 2,300-mark. However, the recovery rate from the virus was reported to be around 31.14% until yesterday, which is a significant development over last week's 26.59%.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases witnessed a massive spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 23,000 positive cases of infection and more than 860 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 14,500-mark and the death toll is nearing the 530-mark as well. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a meeting on Monday via video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown. He also took feedback from the states on further easing of restrictions on activities while gradually restarting economic activities in a phased manner.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Tuesday, 12 May 2020:

Gujarat update:

Positive cases - 8,904

New cases - 362

Deaths - 537 (24 today)

Discharged patients - 3,246

Active cases - 5,121

People tested so far - 1,19,537

Ahmedabad update:

New cases - 267

Total cases - 6,353

Death toll - 421 (21 today)

Maharashtra update:

New cases: 1026

Total cases: 24,427

New Deaths: 53

Total deaths: 921

Discharged today: 339

Total discharged: 5125

Mumbai update: Todal cases now 14,947; death toll 556

Tamil Nadu:

716 new cases in TN today; 8718 total cases

6520 active in TN

83 discharged today; 2134 total

8 deaths today; total 61

510 cases in chennai today

Chennai total - 4882

Chennai active - 4093

PM Modi concludes address to the nation

Corona is here to stay. We will wear mask, adhere to 2 gaj doori (social distancing). Lockdown 4 will have a new flavour with new rules and guidelines. All details will be announced before May 18: PM Modi

Local is the way forward. Help the poor selling local products. Buy from neighbourhood shops, vegetable sellers and help them grow. Every big international brand was once local. Make Indian products grow big. You all can do it: PM Modi

We have to become vocal for local. We have to not only buy local products but also advertise them: PM Modi

This economic package is for MSME Sector, farmers and middle class: PM Modi

Self-reliant India to stand on five pillars. These are - Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography, Demand: PM Modi

Announcing an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, says PM Modi

India considers earth as mother. India's development is always intertwined with world progress. India's progress and steps like no defecating in the open, eradication of polio etc have a great impact on the world: PM Modi

India is now supplying medicine to fight the virus all over the world. Entire world believes India can do better and help them: PM Modi

Our history is rich, india was very prosperous and called sone ki chidiya. We were then enslaved. Now it is changing: PM Modi

At the beginning of this century there was Y2K challenge and India helped the world. We can overcome all issues and we will do it: PM Modi

When the corona crisis began, there was not a single PPE kit made in India. N-95 masks were produced nominally in India. Today the situation is that India is producing 2 lakh PPE and 2 lakh N-95 masks everyday: PM Modi

We are at a very important crossroads. This crisis has brought a signal for India, message for India, an opportunity for India: PM Modi

Today's situation in the world teaches us that its "Self-reliant India" is the way forward: PM

When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. In India's self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world's happiness, cooperation & peace: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

When we look at pre and post corona world from India's perspective, it seems that it is not just a dream that 21st century belongs to India but this is a responsibility of all of us: PM Modi

One virus has destroyed the world. Crores of lives around the world are facing a crisis. The whole world is fighting to save lives: PM Modi

PM Modi addresses the nation on coronavirus crisis

18:39 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Gautam Buddha Nagar coronavirus update

6 new cases in last 24 hours

Total - 230

Active - 86

Total deceased - 3

60-year-old male COVID-19 patient expired last night in Noida pvt hospital due to cardiac arrest caused by acute respiratory distress syndrome

18:34 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

97 new cases in Pune district of Maharashtra

Total cases in Pune district: 3105

Total cases in Pune Municipal Area: 2700

Pimpri Chinchwad: 173

Pune rural area: 232

Total deaths in Pune district: 161

18:31 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

West Bengal update:

Total active cases now: 1363

New COVID-19 cases today: 110

Fresh deaths: 8

18:25 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Bihar update:

34 more COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total to 801

16:59 IST

Second phase of Vande Bharat Mission from May 16-22. It will bring back Indians from 31 countries. 149 flights including feeder flights will be deployed

14:50 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

#UPDATE 21 fresh cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Rajasthan today till 2 pm taking the total number of positive cases to 4056. Active cases stand at 1563 with deaths at 115: Rajasthan Health Department

14:25 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

6037 Indians have been flown back to India in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under #VandeBharatMission in 5 days beginning from 7th May 2020: Ministry of Civil Aviation

12:32 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Three new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh taking the total number of cases in state to 62 including 21 active cases. Of 3 new cases one is police head constable and one has travel history to Jalandhar, Punjab: Nipun Jindal, State Special Secy (Health)

12:31 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

33 new #COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 2051: Andhra Pradesh Health Department

12:29 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

13 deaths and 406 new positive cases were reported in Delhi in 24 hours till midnight yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 7639 and deaths to 86: Delhi Health Department

12:22 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

42 new positive cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday to 12 noon today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 904 including 31 deaths and 426 discharges: Karnataka Health Department

12:14 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 PM today

12:11 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

I want to ask the people of Delhi to send their suggestions on what they want post-May 17. You can send in your suggestions by 5 pm tomorrow on the number 1031, WhatsApp no. 8800007722 or e-mail at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

12:07 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

The doubling rate in Delhi is 11 days now. The doubling rate had once reached 3 or 4 days. If the doubling rate reaches 18, 20, or 25, then we will be more comfortable: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

11:56 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

13 deaths and 406 new positive cases were reported in Delhi in 24 hours till midnight yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 7639 and deaths to 86. 383 people have been cured/discharged taking the total number of recovered cases to 2512: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

11:14 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

2 students from Jamshedpur, who had returned from Kolkata, have tested COVID-19 positive. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 164: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni

11:03 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Delhi: Passengers who will board a special train for Patna today arrive at New Delhi railway station, as the train services resume today. One of the passengers says, "I started walking at around 2:00 am today to reach the station. I'll reach Patna tomorrow".

10:29 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

An Assistant Sub-inspector of CISF deployed in #Kolkata lost his life last night due to COVID-19 infection: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

09:25 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

47 new COVID19 positive cases, 2 deaths reported in Rajasthan today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 4035: Rajasthan Health Department

08:57 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Spike of 3604 #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; total positive cases in the country is now at 70756, including 46008 active cases, 22454 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2293 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

08:45 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

12 more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Bihar taking the total number of cases in the state to 761: State Principal Secretary (Health), Sanjay Kumar

08:30 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

One person from Giridih tested positive for COVID19 last night. The total number of positive patients in the state is now 162: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni

08:05 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Out of the 1019 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 10 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

07:46 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Amid rising concerns over a second wave of COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday (May 11) said that countries must exercise "extreme vigilance" while beginning to exit the lockdowns imposed to check the spread of the deadly virus. The WHO issued a warning after Germany reported a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases after deciding to ease lockdown. South Korea, which had managed to flatten the coronavirus curve, is now witnessing a new outbreak of the highly contagious disease in nightclubs.

07:42 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

800 people to be tested for COVID-19 monthly in every district: Health Ministry directs states.

06:42 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says he had a "productive discussion" on coronavirus with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Israel, and South Korea via video conference.

06:40 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Bihar: Shramik special train from Surat in Gujarat reached Gaya with 1200 migrants on Monday.

06:37 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sought a national Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to reboot economic activities in the country. "To reboot the economic activities, the Union Government may come up with a National Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Our production lines are interlinked so also our value addition process cutting across state boundaries. A national SOP will guide in a unified response in rebooting economy," he said. (IANS input)

06:30 IST Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 death toll in the state rises to 221 with 6 more fatalities – 3 in Bhopal, 2 in Jabalpur and 1 in Indore; total cases 3,785 after 171 people test positive, active cases 1,817. (PTI input)