Coronavirus in India LIVE: 53 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, tally reaches 1495

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Tuesday, while the death toll has topped the 3,100-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 35,000 positive cases of infection and more than 1,200 deaths.

As India entered its fourth phase of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown on Monday till May 31, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 have come into force. States/UTs and district authorities are taking the call on classifying and mapping red, orange, green, containment, and buffer zones.

The fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have permitted all activities in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, except the ones "specifically prohibited". The entire range of products on online shopping sites are now open for all citizens, irrespective of them residing in red, orange, green, or buffer zones, with the sole exception of containment zones, where e-commerce activity has still not been permitted.

However, activities in containment zones continue to be restricted and monitored. No movement of people is also allowed here.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Tuesday, 19th May 2020:

Bihar update:

53 more COVID-19 +ve cases in Bihar, taking the total to 1495.

Karnataka Evening Report:

New Cases Reported - 149

Total Active Cases - 811

Total Discharges - 543

Total COVID Deaths - 40

Death of COVID +ve patient due to Non-COVID cause - 01

Total Positive Cases - 1395

Admitted in ICU (among total active cases) - 06

15:28 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines for Dental clinics functioning in Lockdown4.

14:43 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

128 fresh positive cases of #COVID19 and 1 death have been reported in Rajasthan till 2 pm. Total number of positive cases rise to 5757 including 139 deaths, 3232 recovered and 2386 active cases: State Health Department

13:33 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Our cured rate of 64%, as of yesterday, is the best throughout the country. However, the fight is still on as many Non-resident Indians (NRIs) and people who are stranded in other states are returning: Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab Health Minister #COVID19

13:25 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

127 #COVID19 cases reported today in Karnataka is the highest spike in cases in the state in a single day.

13:08 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

500 more #COVID19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 10554, including 5638 active cases & 166 deaths: Delhi Health Department

12:57 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

127 more #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1373, including 802 active cases, 530 discharged & 41 deaths (1 due to 'non-COVID' cause): State Health Department

12:45 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Sandeep Singh, Personal Secretary to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to UP Additional Chief Secy-Home, states, "as requested by you buses will reach Noida &Ghaziabad border at 5pm today, please keep a list of passengers&route map ready to ensure smooth coordination"

11:46 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded workers by trains.

11:43 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

57 more #COVID19 cases & 2 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2339, including 691 active cases & 52 deaths: State's COVID19 Control Room

11:40 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

6 new #COVID19 positive cases confirmed-2 each from Jorhat and Golaghat and 1 each from Kokrajhar & Nagaon. One Jorhat patient had returned from Chennai, while other came from Darjeeling. Total number of positive cases is now 121: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

11:07 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

55 police personnel of Maharashtra police have tested positive for COVID19, in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in the police force in the state is now 1328: Maharashtra Police

10:59 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Delhi Transport Corporation bus services resume in the national capital during the fourth phase of COVID19 lockdown. A bus driver says, "Sanitisation of buses is being done at the start/finish points. Only 20 passengers are allowed at a time"

10:07 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

19 new COVID19 cases reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1442: Principal Secretary-Health, Bihar

09:42 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

122 new COVID19 positive cases, 1 death reported in the state; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 5629: Rajasthan Health Department

09:20 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Kalaburagi: Karnataka government has allowed bus services to resume from today in #Lockdown4.

09:07 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

#COVID19: Total 5 companies of CISF and CRPF to be deployed in Zone 1-Colaba to Marine Drive, Zone3- Tardeo, Nagpada, Worli to NM Joshi Marg, Zone 5- Dharavi to Dadar, Zone 6- Chembur to Mankhurd and Zone 9- Bandra to Amboli (Andheri West), in Mumbai, from today.

08:57 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

COVID19 cases cross 1 lakh mark with a single-day jump of 4970 cases & 134 deaths; total cases 101139 & death toll 3163: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:34 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

#COVID19: Total 5 companies of CISF and CRPF to be deployed in zones 1,3,5,6 and 9 in Mumbai from today: Mumbai Police PRO

08:05 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Maharashtra: 4 migrant workers killed, 15 injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck, in Yavatmal, early morning today. The bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand.

07:36 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

A man from Chamoli district tests positive for COVID19. He had recently returned from Delhi. This is the first positive case in the district: KK Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Chamoli District, Uttarakhand

06:52 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Three more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand- 2 from Latehar and 1 from Gumla. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 231: State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni

06:43 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Odisha: Special Relief Commissioner has written to Collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur&Mayurbhanj on the evacuation of vulnerable people to safe shelters in the wake of super cyclone Amphan, taking care against the spread of COVID-19.

06:41 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Delhi Lockdown relaxations: Delhi govt lockdown 4 guidelines allow industrial establishments to function in staggered business hours.

06:39 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Uttar Pradesh: 31 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; total rises to 286. (PTI input)

06:37 IST Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Maharashtra: COVID-19 tally in the state rises to 35,058 with detection of 2,033 new cases; 51 fresh deaths take toll to 1,249 as per state health ministry data. (PTI input)