Corbevax - 10 points about India's first RBD protein Covid vaccine for 12-14 years

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday that the Covid-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years in the country will begin from March 16. Also, everyone above 60-years will now be eligible to get the precaution dose. Earlier this dose was given only to people with comorbidities.

"I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60+ to get the third dosage," Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. Children in the age group of 12-14 years will be given a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E Ltd. Here are some important points about the vaccine.

10 points about Corbevax

1. Children in the age group of 12-14 years will be given a dose of Corbevax vaccine. The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on December 28, 2021 approved limited use of Corbevax in adults for emergencies.

2. In February this year, Corbevax received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from India's drug regulator for the 12-18 years age group. Corbevax is the country's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against the virus virus.

3. Company got the nod to conduct Phase II/III clinical trials of Corbevax on children and adolescents aged 15-18 years in September 2021. "Based on the no-objection certificate, Biologicals-E started clinical trials in October 2021 and assessed the available safety and immunity results of Phase II/III, which indicate that the vaccine is safe and effective," he said.

4. The Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Authority of India on February 14 recommended the emergency use of Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for children aged 12 to 18 years with certain conditions.

5. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on February 21 approved the Biological E's anti-Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for limited emergency use (EUA) for the age group of 12 to 18 years.

6. Corbevax is the third vaccine to be approved by DCGI for the age group of 12 to 18 years. Earlier, Zycov-D of Zydus Cadila and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech were approved. Currently, Covaxin is being used in India to vaccinate adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

7. "In Phase III human trials, Corbevax demonstrated a better immune response against the delta version of the coronavirus than Covishield," Biological E said.

8. The Corbevax vaccine was more than 90% effective against the variant found in Wuhan, China, while its effect was found to be more than 80% against the Delta variant. Reports say that its effectiveness against Omicron variants is being assessed.

9. Corbevax may be the cheapest vaccine available in India. Expected cost of two doses to be under Rs 400. A single dose of Covishield costs around Rs 300-400, while the Russian vaccine Sputik V costs around Rs 1,000. It costs around Rs 1,400 for two doses of Covaxin.

10. Corbevax vaccine is administered intramuscularly. Two doses are given at an interval of 28 days. Corbevax is available in 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (ten-dose) vials. It is preserved at 2 to 8 Degrees Celcius.