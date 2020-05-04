Congress will bear cost of train tickets for ferrying stranded migrant labourers across India: Sonia Gandhi

The Indian National Congress (INC) has now decided to bear the cost of train ticket fare for the ferrying of migrant labourers stranded in various parts of the country back to their native states. Congress president Sonia Gandhi informed of the development on Monday and said that the Pradesh Congress Committees in every state shall take the necessary steps in this regard.

"The Indian National Congress has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard," said Sonia Gandhi, "This will be the Indian National Congress’ humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them."

For context, in a set of guidelines issued for the 'Shramik Special' trains ferrying migrants stranded across the country, the Indian Railways has declared that "states should collect the ticket fare", inviting sharp criticism for charging for the services. Notably, the fare of sleeper class tickets is being charged, along with an additional Rs 50, which includes Rs 20 for the Shramik Specials.plus a super-fast charge of Rs 30.

The Congress president today questioned the central government's responsibility in handling the migrant worker crisis by slamming its move to charge train ticket fares. "Even today, lakhs of workers and migrant labourers are languishing in different parts of the country and wish to return to their homes and families but there is neither adequate money nor provision for free transport. What is particularly disturbing is that the Central Government and the Rail Ministry are charging them for train tickets in this hour of crisis," Sonia Gandhi said.

She further highlighted other expenditures of the government and asked why the Centre could not arrange for free trail travel for the migrants amid this current crisis.

"Our workers and labourers are the ambassadors of our nation’s growth. When our Government can recognise its responsibility by arranging free air travel for our citizens stranded abroad, when the Government can spend nearly Rs. 100 crores on transport and food etc. for just one public programme in Gujarat, when the Rail Ministry has the largesse to donate Rs. 151 Crores to the PM’s Corona fund, then why can’t these essential members of our nation’s fabric be given a fraction of the same courtesy, especially free rail travel, at this hour of acute distress?" questioned Gandhi.

The Congress chief said that workers and labourers form the backbone of the Indian economy and their sacrifice and hard work constitute the foundation of the nation. In this current crisis, the fate that the migrant labourers and workers had to experience in the initial stage - as in they were forced to walk home several hundred kilometres on foot, without food, medicines, water, or transportation - is the first time post-1947 that India witnessed a tragedy with such a massive human cost, Sonia Gandhi said.

Although the central government has not yet provided any justification regarding the railway fares, several reports claim that states like Jharkhand, Telangana, and Rajasthan are in various stages of paying their dues for the services availed. Sources said that in some states like Gujarat, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have also been roped in to raise a part of the ticket fare for bringing the migrant labourers home.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, has also requested the central government to waive off the train ticket fare for the migrant labourers who are coming home to their native states via the 'Shramik Special' trains arranged by Indian Railways. Thackeray said that with the COVID-19 lockdown in place, most of the labourers are not in a financial position to pay for the train ticket and thus should be allowed to travel home to their families for free.