Congress' bank accounts frozen by I-T department, Treasurer Ajay Maken reveals why

Ajay Maken, the Congress Treasurer, announced on Friday that the party's bank accounts have been blocked. Maken revealed that the bank account of the Youth Congress party had also been frozen during a press conference.

Maken said, "Right now we don't have any money to spend, to pay electricity bills, to pay salaries to our employees. Everything will be impacted, not only Nyay Yatra but all political activities will be impacted..."

He added, "We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen."

"The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized. Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just two weeks before elections, when the Opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy," Maken said

Recently, The State Bank of India has been ordered to cease issuing electoral bonds "immediately" after the Supreme Court declared them to be "unconstitutional." The supreme court's decision was made months before the Lok Sabha elections. As part of efforts to increase transparency in political funding, the government announced the scheme on January 2, 2018, and it was positioned as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties. Using electoral bonds, the Congress made ₹171 crore as opposed to ₹236 crore in 2021–2022.