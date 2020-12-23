As cold wave continues in Delhi, Mumbai records lowest minimum temperature at 15.8 degrees Celsius

It seems that this year its not just the National Capital, but the financial Capital of the country too that is reeling under the cold wave. Financial Capital, Mumbai registered its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far, on Tuesday. A drop in temperatures led to a nip in the air, while foggy conditions too prevailed in parts of the city.

Mumbai cold wave condition

The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the lowest temperature of this season at 15.8 degrees Celsius. While the temperature at Santacruz was 2.2 degrees below normal, the Colaba station recorded a minimum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius, barely 1.6 degrees above normal.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD, said that this was the lowest temperature recorded at both stations this season. "This is the second consecutive day when temperatures dropped. It is slightly more windy today," he said.

Before Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature was 17.4 degrees Celsius on December 7. The lowest minimum temperature in December 2019 was 16.4 degrees Celsius, and it was 14.4 degrees Celsius in 2018. The all-time lowest minimum temperature recorded in December was on December 20, 1949, at 10.6 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are likely to remain low for the next couple of days, according to the Weather Department.

AQI of Mumbai

Meanwhile, with winter conditions persisting, air quality has deteriorated further. AQI on Tuesday recorded at 183 (moderate) whereas on Wednesday it recorded at 200 (moderate). The AQI in Navi Mumbai was recorded at 341, which falls under the very poor category. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded an AQI of 337.

Delhi cold wave condition

On the other side, parts of Delhi witnessed fog on Wednesday as the minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to four degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Coldwave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi over the next three days, as icy winds swept North India on Tuesday. The mercury is expected to drop to three degrees Celsius by Friday. "Moderate to dense" fog is also expected during the period, IMD said.

AQI of Delhi

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'severe' category with slow wind speed and low temperature allowing the accumulation of pollutants, according to weather department officials. No major improvement is predicted till December 26, as per Weather Department.