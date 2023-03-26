Search icon
Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Kochi, one injured

The helicopter, which was on a training programme, crashed immediately after it took off from the Nedumbassery airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Kochi, one injured | Photo: IANS

Kerala: An Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed near the runway of Nedumbassery airport in Kochi on Sunday. The helicopter, which was on a training programme, crashed immediately after it took off from the Nedumbassery airport.

Three people were in the chopper, however, there were no casualties. Coast Guard officer Sunil Lotla was injured and has been taken to a hospital for further treatment. A senior officer with the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) told IANS that the accident occurred at 12.25 p.m. and an official of the Coast Guard was injured.

The official said that the runway of the airport has been temporarily shut and a flight from Oman is diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport. He said that the runway is likely to be shut for two and a half hours. Two others escaped unhurt in the accident.

 

