China upset with PM Modi's Leh visit, says 'no party should escalate situation'

China said on Friday that no parties should engage in any action that may escalate tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This development comes after Narendra Modi visited Leh and Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers in Nimu amidst ongoing military standoff with China.

Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson further said that both India and China are engaged in negotiations through 'military and diplomatic channels' to reduce tensions along the LAC.

"India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point," ANI quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying.

Modi was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on his visit to Leh.

He reached Nimu, early morning today and he is presently interacting with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel.

Modi was briefed by senior officers at a forward position in Nimu amid ongoing tension with China.

Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

Earlier on Friday, news agency ANI had quoted sources informing about CDS Rawat's visit to Leh.

General Rawat's visit holds importance since it comes in the wake of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Ladakh being rescheduled.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.