India

Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The parliamentary polls in Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats are scheduled to be contested in a single phase on April 19.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 04:52 PM IST

article-main
Recently, the Election Commission announced the full schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The polls will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 till June 1. The results of the election will be declared on June 4. The parliamentary polls in Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats are scheduled to be contested in a single phase on April 19.

Chennai Central constituency is one of the three Lok Sabha constituencies in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.  

As per the ECI data, there were 13,32,300 voters in the Chennai Central constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Chennai Central Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

For the upcoming general elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has again fielded Dayanidhi Maran from Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has announced the candidacy of Vinoj P. Selvam for Chennai Central. Whereas, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by late actor-politician Captain Vijayakanth has fielded B Parthasarathy from Chennai Central. 

Chennai Central Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the previous general elections, Dayanidhi Maran of the Mk Stalin-led DMK won the Chennai Central constituency seat, securing 448911 votes, followed by PMK’s Sam Paul. S.r. who secured 147391 votes. The total number of voters in the constituency was 785757.

Chennai Central Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AIADMK’s S. R. Vijayakumar secured the Chennai Central seat with 333296 votes. Whereas, Dayanidhi Maran was the runner-up who secured 287455 votes.

