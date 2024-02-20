Chandigarh mayoral polls: SC orders recounting, says eight ‘defaced’ votes valid

All eight ballots have votes cast in favour of the AAP Mayor Candidate, Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court has ordered recounting of votes in the Chandigarh mayoral election. The apex court ruled that eight ballots which were invalidated by the returning officer were declared valid. These eight votes were cast for the AAP candidate. "We will direct that the votes at the poll shall be recounted and these 8 shall be treated as valid and results be declared on the basis of that," CJI said.

This is a developing story.