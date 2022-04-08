BREAKING: Multiple Bengaluru schools receive bomb threat via mail

As many as seven schools in Bengaluru have received a bomb threat through an unknown source via email on Friday. The threat through email states that a “very strong bomb” has been planted inside the schools and that “this is not a joke.”

The email which contained the bomb threat states, “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, this is not a joke. Immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands.”

The police immediately swung into action with emergency protocols and deployed the bomb squad at all the schools where the main was sent. Senior police officers are visiting the schools to ensure the safety of all the staff and students.

As per media reports, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant confirmed that as many as seven schools have received this bomb threat. Pant said that the local police are checking out the threat, according to the official drills.

Reports suggest that the schools that have received the bomb threat are Delhi Public School Varthur, St Vincent Paul School, Indian Public School, New Academy School, New Academy School and a few others.