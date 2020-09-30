'Black day' for Indian judiciary: Asaduddin Owaisi upset with CBI court verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that the verdict given by the CBI court in the Babri Masjid Demolition case was a 'black day' for the Indian judiciary, citing that it went against the earlier SC verdict which termed the incident 'an egregious violation of rule of law' & 'calculated act of destroying a public place of worship'.

"Decision by CBI court is a black day for Indian judiciary because the SC already said in civil property dispute of the site as 'an egregious violation of rule of law' & 'calculated act of destroying a public place of worship," Owaisi said.

"This is an issue of justice. This is an issue of ensuring that people who are responsible for the Babri Masjid demolition should've been convicted. But they've been politically rewarded in the past by becoming HM & HRD minister. BJP is in power because of this issue," he added.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Iqbal Ansari, the Babri Masjid litigant, on Wednesday said that he was glad that the 'trial is over', and hoped that there would be 'no fresh trouble of this nature' in the near future

All 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Murli Manohar Joshi. The acquitted leaders have welcomed the judgement.

CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav reading the operative part of the verdict said the demolition was not 'pre-planned'.

Unlawful elements were involved in the demolition of the Babri mosque, the court said, adding that the leaders tried to stop them. He said that Ashok Singhal and other Sangh Parivar leaders wanted to save the structure as Ram Lalla statues were inside.

Those acquitted in the case that lasted 28 years include former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, former Union Ministers M.M. Joshi, Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, among others.

The special CBI court pronounced the judgement 28 years after it was demolished in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.