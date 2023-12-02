'BJP will form government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh', says Kailash Vijayvargiya ahead of poll results

Most exit-poll projections released on Thursday evening put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress party.

National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and BJP candidate from Indore 1 constituency, Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the BJP will form government in Madhya Pradesh as well as in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Vijayvargiya made the remark while speaking to ANI in Indore on Saturday and expressed his confidence in the formation of the BJP government ahead of the counting of votes which is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

When questioned about some exit poll results claiming a tough contest between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Vijayvargiya said, "Probably, they would have surveyed by sitting in the chamber. Those surveys that have been conducted on the ground clearly state that BJP will form the government. The government is formed not just in Madhya Pradesh but in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as well."

BJP leader Vijayvargiya contested the assembly polls from the Indore-1 assembly seat against Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla. Meanwhile, speaking to ANI in Bhopal, Shukla said, "Tomorrow results are coming and the Congress party is going to be in power. We will not get less than 140 seats. We have given 18 years to BJP in the state and they have done nothing but corruption. After the 2018 assembly polls, they (BJP) had bought Congress MLAs, after which they (BJP) did not do any work except make a recovery in the entire state."

When asked about having contested the elections against a strong BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Congress leader said, "Vijayvargiya will be a strong leader for the country but not for my assembly because he lived in Indore-2 assembly constituency and I am the son of Indore-1 constituency. I have worked as a family member for five years in my constituency."

When asked about exit poll results claiming lead for Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shuka said, "He (Vijayvargiya) is a national leader, he can do anything. He is a management guru, but he has not fared at all in the Indore-1 Assembly constituency. I will win the elections."

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 with 77.82 percent voter turnout. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.