BJP appoints state poll in-charges, co-incharges for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, check full list here

In preparations for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda announced key appointments for election roles in various States and Union Territories on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh will see Baijayant Panda taking charge, while Vinod Tawde is set to lead the BJP's election efforts in Bihar amidst a dynamic political landscape.

The party has strategically assigned roles with Biplab Kumar Deb as the election in-charge for Haryana, Tarun Chugh for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Shrikant Sharma for Himachal Pradesh, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal for Karnataka, Mahendra Singh for Madhya Pradesh, and Mangal Pandey for West Bengal.

As part of their election campaign kickoff, the BJP recently unveiled its theme song and video — "Tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte hain" — setting the tone for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to young voters to contribute to the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming general elections. He encouraged them to share their thoughts on the NaMo app, expressing anticipation of meeting some contributors personally in the future.

With Lok Sabha election dates yet to be announced, political dynamics intensify as the Opposition aligns to challenge the BJP government's hold on power. The political stage is set for a crucial and closely watched electoral battle in the months ahead.