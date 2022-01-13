At least 3 dead, 250 injured after Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails in West Bengal

In a major train mishap, the Bikaner-Guwahati Express (train number: 15633) passenger train derailed near Jalpaiguri-Moynaguri on Thursday afternoon (January 13). As per initial official confirmation, three persons are confirmed to have lost their lives in the train accident while 16 have been seriously injured. As per latest reports from the spot, up to 250 injured people have been evacuated from the accident site. It is feared that the number of casualties could increase.

As per the Railways, six coaches of the express derailed in the train accident. The train had 24 coaches out of which 12 have been impacted in the derailment incident. Around 1200 passengers were travelling on the train with around 700 from Rajasthan and also a significant number from Assam.

The incident took place after the train crossed Moynaguri. The train was on its way from Patna to Guwahati. Alipurduar Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Magistrate (DM) all rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are currently underway. Apart from the Alipurduar railway rescue team, resources have also been called in from the Katihar division in Bihar.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has directed authorities to ensure all injured are attended to and treated on an urgent basis. Railways have issued help line numbers of kin of the passengers after the major mishap. Family members can dial 03612731622, 03612731623 for information from the spot.

“Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van,” informed the Indian Railways.

The train serves 34 railway stations on its journey and the accident happened near the 26-27th station, as per Railways sources.The train was scheduled to conclude its journey at Guwahati at 12:30 am at night.

News agency ANI reported that a High-level Commissioner Railway Safety enquiry has been ordered to probe the accident.