Bihar woman gets pregnant despite getting sterilised, know what happened then

A woman in Bihar- to her shock- found her self pregnant, even after getting sterilised. The incident is from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district where a woman has moved the district consumer forum demanding a compensation of Rs 11 lakh from the state government claiming that she got pregnant despite undergoing tubectomy.

Phulkumari Devi, 30, is married to Sudhir Das, 35 who is a daily wage worker and in February had shifted to Panipat to earn a living. As per a Times of India report, the couple already have three daughters and a son. Das’s wife opted for tubectomy as they didn’t want another child.

“I can’t bear the expenses of another child. That’s why my wife has moved the consumer forum for Rs 11 lakh compensation from the state government to bear the expenses, he said.

According to the couple’s uncle, Dr Sudhir Kumar had performed Phulkumari’s tubectomy at Motipur primary health centre in July 2019.

“He misbehaved with us twice recently when we went to ask him how she became pregnant even after family planning surgery. An ASHA asked us to fill up a claim form for getting compensation However, my niece moved the forum,” he said.

A case was filed in the matter in March 6. Dr Harendra Kumar Alok, who was Muzaffarpur Civil Surgeon and got transferred on Monday (March 8), ordered an inquiry into the matter. He also stated that such surgeries have the probability to fail as well.

"There is a provision of Rs30,000 compensation to a victim in such a scenario. Besides, the state government also bears delivery and medicine expenditure in such cases. However, the victim must make a claim to the health department for these benefits," he said.