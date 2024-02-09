Twitter
Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh: A timeline of former PM's illustrious political career

The NDA-led BJP government has announced the posthumous honoring of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 01:22 PM IST

In a significant announcement on Friday, the NDA-led BJP government declared that the late former Prime Minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh, would be posthumously honored with the prestigious Bharat Ratna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share the news, expressing the government's gratitude for the opportunity to recognize Chaudhary Charan Singh's enduring legacy. Modi stated, "It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers."

Highlighting Singh's multifaceted political career, Modi emphasized how he played pivotal roles as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister of the country, and as an MLA, always contributing to the nation-building process. The Prime Minister also acknowledged Singh's unwavering stance against the Emergency and praised his dedication to the well-being of farmers.

Chaudhary Charan Singh, often hailed as a champion of the Indian farmers' community and a prominent leader of the Jat community, served as the 5th Prime Minister from July 28, 1979, to January 14, 1980. Beyond his term as Prime Minister, Singh held crucial portfolios in the Union government and also served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Remembered for his profound impact on Indian agriculture, Singh launched various welfare initiatives during his brief tenure, focusing on improving the well-being and empowerment of farmers. In recognition of his contributions, the Government of India officially declared December 23 as National Farmer's Day in 2001, commemorating Singh's remarkable journey from a farmer to the leader of the nation.

 

